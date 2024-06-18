ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

False Claims About WEF Calling For 'Controlled Demolition' of Food System Viral

The original article does not mention about a controlled demolition but lists sustainable measure related to food.

A screenshot of an article is going viral which claims that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is calling for a "controlled demolition" of the global food system which aims at "reinvention" of how people consume food, especially meat.

The original article does not mention about a controlled demolition but lists sustainable measure related to food.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The original article by WEF does not mention anything about a complete "controlled demolition".

  • Instead, it lists sustainable measure related to food consumption amid the problem of climate change and overpopulation.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search using the headline seen in the viral photo and this led us to a report shared by The People's Voice, an American website, notorious for posting fake or misleading information.

  • The article credits its information to WEF's report shared on 13 June 2024 titled, "Feeding the future: why Renovation and Reinvention are key to saving our food system".

  • We read this article and concluded that it does not directly point out at the "controlled demolition" of the global food system, as claimed.

The original article does not mention about a controlled demolition but lists sustainable measure related to food.

The report was shared on WEF on 13 June 2024.

(Source: WEF/Screenshot)

What did the report really say?: It mentions the importance of various sustainable practices related to food consumption amid the escalating problem of climate change and overpopulation.

  • It also mentions how industries should adopt solar and wind as their sources of power and how consumers can shift modes of consumption through energy cooperatives and electric vehicle use.

  • It further explains how the food transition should also welcome a transformation through renovation and reinvention.

  • Here are the few points mentioned by the WEF: renovate recipes and packaging, and reinvent the system by introduction of alternative proteins via sustainable replacements.

  • Another point also mentions how reinvention can include promotion of fresh food markets and direct-to-consumer distribution channels like the farm-to-fork models.

  • It nowhere mentions about the eradication of consuming meat.

Conclusion: A misleading claim is going viral on social media stating that the WEF has called for "controlled demolition" of the global food system.

