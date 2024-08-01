Wayanad Tragedy: 3 Scientists Explain Why Landslides Recur in Kerala

At the time of writing, the death toll from the landslide in northern Kerala stands at 276. Mundakkai, a hilly village in Wayanad, remains cut off, with hundreds presumed stranded. The Indian army is constructing a Bailey bridge to connect Chooramalai village and Mundakkai village. While locals claim that over 200 people are missing, the state government reports a lower number, 98. Approximately 1,000 families and 5,000 individuals have been affected. Around 3,000 people are being sheltered in more than 40 relief camps across 45 relief centres.

On Tuesday, between 12.45 am and 4 am, landslides occurred inside the forest, approximately six kilometres from Chooramalai which experienced 578 mm of rainfall in the 48 hours preceding the disaster, significantly more than predicted. The villages of Mundakkai, Chooramalai, Attamala, and Noolpuzha were affected by the landslides, with the most significant impact observed in Mundakkai and Chooramalai. The Iravahinji River in the region is now flowing in two directions from its original course, and Vellarmalla GVHSS, a school, is fully buried under clay and soil.