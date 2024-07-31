Heavy Rains, Gushing Mountain Streams, 152 Dead: How Landslides Ravaged Wayanad

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.

In Chooralmala, an overwhelmed young man Vijayan cries as he frantically searches for his mother and sister. "Both of them slipped down from my hands while I had gripped the window of my house," he tells this reporter.

At 2 am on Tuesday, 30 July, a landslide hit Mundakkai, a tiny hamlet near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district – nestled on the top of a mountain on the Western Ghats. In the matter of a few hours, two more landslides followed, partially sweeping away Mundakkai and Chooralmala, a tiny township 3.5 km down its slopes.

The death toll from the devastating avalanche on Wednesday morning stands at 152 casualties.

Hundreds like Vijayan are still searching for their families. Not all of them are lucky in their search. One man this reporter met lost 13 members of his family.