'Not a Natural Disaster': Rains Triggered Wayanad Landslides, But There's More

In the early hours of 30 July, massive landslides struck Wayanad’s Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages in Kerala, leading to the deaths of over 150 people and injuring hundreds of others.

While heavy rainfall is a major contributor, it is not the only cause of the landslides in Wayanad. Environmental changes, soil piping, and the expansion of tourism have significantly contributed to the situation there.