Vijay Makes an Explosive Political Debut. Can He Really Challenge the DMK?

Nearly eight months after making a formal entry into politics with the launch of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), actor-turned-politician Vijay has clarified his political stance.
As he addressed his inaugural political rally in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district on 27 October, he designated the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as his primary political opponent, opposed the 'Dravidian model government,' and identified 'divisive forces' ruling at the centre as his ideological adversary.
Vijay – known for his onscreen roles that often depict a struggle against injustice – emphasised that his party's core principle is "secular social justice."
Further, he positioned social reformist Thanthai Periyar, Dr BR Ambedkar, Congress icon and former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, Rani Velu Nachiyar (the queen of Sivaganga who fought against the East India Company), and freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal as the ideological pillars of his party. However, he clarified that, while honouring Periyar, neither he nor his party would adopt Periyar's atheistic views, opting instead for Dravidian stalwart Annadurai’s principle of "one race, one God."
The actor, firm on contesting the 2026 Assembly elections, voiced his confidence that a strong public mandate will secure a single majority victory for his party. However, he added that if any party wishes to ally with the TVK, he would be open to offering them ministerial positions in a coalition government.
Vijay in Politics: Challenges Ahead
According to senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh, Vijay's key challenge will be transforming his fanbase into a formidable political force.
"To take on the DMK – a well-oiled political machine with a resilient cadre base and strong organisational units reaching down to the panchayat level across Tamil Nadu – Vijay must develop his fanbase into a disciplined, widespread grassroots organisation. While his popularity as a filmstar gives him visibility, establishing himself as a capable political leader requires a robust and structured presence that can match the DMK’s grassroots reach and resilience," Singh told The Quint.
"In Tamil Nadu politics, since the days of MGR, a significant factor has been the anti-Karunanidhi and anti-DMK sentiment, which Vijay is now aiming to tap into. Additionally, he seeks to leverage the current anti-incumbency factor. While Kamal Haasan and Seeman attempted to fill the political vacuum that emerged after the passing of Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi, they have struggled to make a lasting impact. Vijay sees this gap as an opportunity, expressing confidence in securing a majority and promising power-sharing with any future allies."R Bhagwan Singh
The veteran journalist, who has been observing Tamil Nadu politics for the past five decades, further added that the young and first-time voters are the core strength of Vijay.
"While hardcore DMK loyalists may remain steadfast in their support, this base has thinned since Karunanidhi's time. Karunanidhi, even after successive electoral defeats, managed to keep his support intact. Now, however, first-time voters and new voters across party lines may feel drawn to Vijay’s new party. Vijay’s main challenge will be to maintain this momentum and keep the interest alive until the 2026 Assembly elections," he added.
Vijay's Stance on Fascism
During his speech, Vijay claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the DMK are in ties.
"They (DMK) have a hidden deal with the BJP. Whenever elections come around, all they (DMK) do is shout ‘fascism, fascism, fascism’ – that's all they know. They stir things up even when people from different communities are living peacefully. I ask, if they (BJP) are fascists, then what are you (DMK)? Payasam? (a sweet south Indian pudding?)".Vijay
The DMK and its allies, particularly the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), strongly criticised Vijay for his comment, arguing that Vijay’s remarks downplayed the real threat posed by right-wing authoritarianism.
They also saw his statement as undermining years of the DMK-led coalition’s fight against the BJP's communal politics.
VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan argued that Vijay, by making light of 'fascism', was overlooking the efforts made by Dravidian and Dalit parties to protect Tamil Nadu’s secular fabric. DMK spokespersons joined in, asserting that the actor misrepresented their stance and ignored the gravity of their ideological battle against the BJP.
In response, Vijay's supporters argued that he was calling out their hypocrisy, suggesting that both major parties might have convenient political relationships.
The exchange highlighted tensions around secularism, political alliances, and the role of emerging voices like Vijay in Tamil Nadu's complex political landscape.
DMK Allies Reject Vijay's Power-Sharing Offer: A Strategic Move?
Senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh opined that the real challenge for Vijay was "attracting other parties to his side", adding that Vijay's offer of power-sharing may give allied parties additional leverage to demand more seats from the DMK during election negotiations – and Stalin cannot afford to lose his allies as he prepares to position his son, Udhayanidhi, as the chief ministerial candidate in the next elections.
On the other hand, the decision by DMK allies to reject Vijay's power-sharing offer may seem strategically beneficial at first glance, but it also poses several potential negatives. By alienating new supporters and reinforcing perceptions of resistance to change, the allies could find themselves facing increased challenges ahead of the upcoming elections, opine political observers.
Thirumavalavan argued that by openly extending this offer to potential allies, Vijay was not only making a play for attention but also subtly trying to drive a wedge within the ruling coalition.
He suggested that if Vijay were serious about collaboration, he should have approached allies discreetly rather than through public announcements, which risked creating misunderstandings and fueling media speculation.
He further saw the timing and manner of Vijay’s offer as a move that could weaken the DMK-led alliance’s collective stance against the BJP.
Speaking on this, professor Rathinakumar, a sociologist, said that it was surprising that the VCK turned down Vijay's offer because, a month ago, the tussle between the VCK and the DMK over power-sharing was out in the open after VCK Deputy General Secretary Adav Arjun voiced the party’s demand for a greater role in governance.
"Arjun's statement brought to light the VCK’s long-standing dissatisfaction with the limited influence it holds within the DMK-led alliance. As a vocal ally that has consistently supported the DMK on key ideological fronts, particularly around social justice and caste equality, the VCK feels that it deserves a more substantial stake in decision-making and governance," Rathinakumar told The Quint.
He further noted that the contradiction between Arjun's initial advocacy for power-sharing and the VCK’s rejection of Vijay's offer highlights an ironic twist in their political strategy. "While they seek recognition and influence, their actions indicate a reluctance to extend similar opportunities to others, undermining their earlier calls for inclusivity", he added.
The professor also opined that by signalling a willingness to engage with other parties for potential alliances, Vijay could leverage support to strengthen his own political position.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, representing the Virudhunagar constituency, expressed his support for the offer of power-sharing in a tweet.
Tamil Nadu Congress General Secretary Saravanan, too, wrote to DMK chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin, urging the inclusion of the Congress and other alliance partners in the state Cabinet. However, the following day, Congress State President K Selvaperunthagai held a press conference to reaffirm that the relationship between the Congress and the DMK remains strong, while also addressing the comments made by actor Vijay.
Mainstream Media vs Vijay: How Fans on Social Media Are Fighting Back
Vijay’s fan base, which is already highly active online, is one of the most organised in social media, and plays a significant role in amplifying his influence. Their strength is especially evident on social media, where they actively promote Vijay’s films, share his political messages, and countercriticism. His fans are quick to mobilise hashtags, organise online rallies, and use social media platforms to increase Vijay's visibility and reach, which has been especially helpful in framing his early political moves.
However, Vijay’s fanbase, although large, may lack the organisation and grassroots structure needed to compete with the DMK.
Sonia Arunkumar, a social media influencer, said that a sect of mainstream media in Tamil Nadu tends to focus less on Vijay’s policy positions or ideology, instead presenting him as primarily a celebrity figure.
"This diminishes the seriousness of his political intentions and indirectly supports the DMK by suggesting that the actor remain the only substantive option for governance."Sonia Arunkumar
"Mainstream outlets often give considerable space to criticisms from DMK leaders and their allies. These critiques, which may include attacks on Vijay’s motives, lack of political lineage, or even personal life, create a narrative that he is a political disruptor rather than a serious challenger. Another recurring theme is that Vijay’s entry could split the anti-DMK vote, indirectly benefiting the DMK by weakening other opposition forces. This narrative subtly reinforces the idea that voting for Vijay might inadvertently support the ruling party, discouraging potential supporters", she said.
Stating that this online network gives Vijay an edge in reaching young, digitally-savvy voters and in shaping narratives in real time, Sonia said, "However, the challenge lies in translating this digital strength into on-the-ground political support, where Vijay’s fans will need to build a robust grassroots network to mirror their online success."
An Alternate Power or Political Force?
KS Radhakrishnan, an expelled leader from the DMK, commenting on Vijay's political entry, said that the expectation for an alternative political force in Tamil Nadu has been present since the days of Kamaraj, which paved the way for the emergence of the DMK.
"CN Annadurai capitalised on this demand, and later, the AIADMK was formed as a breakaway faction from the DMK. Over time, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) was established by Vaiko, who was initially seen as another potential alternative. However, he struggled to maintain his party's influence. Following that, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) was founded by actor Vijayakanth, which initially gained significant traction and became recognised as an opposition party," Radhakrishnan said.
"Unfortunately, various factors, including its alliance with the AIADMK and Vijayakanth’s health issues, hindered the party's success. These developments reflect the enduring desire of the Tamil electorate for new political alternatives."KS Radhakrishnan
Radhakrishnan reckons Vijay's party can attract the silent voters.
"There is a consistent segment of around 10 percent of the electorate that actively seeks alternative political options. This particular group, called as silent voters, has contributed to the increased vote shares of parties like the BJP and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in recent elections. Given the current political landscape, these voters may now consider shifting their support to Vijay’s party as they look for fresh leadership and new political alternatives. This alignment could bolster the TVK’s electoral prospects and establish it as a formidable contender in Tamil Nadu politics," he explained.
When asked about Vijay's lack of demonstrated vote share and strength in electoral politics, Radhakrishnan said Tamil Nadu voters are increasingly disillusioned with the dynastic politics of the major Dravidian parties. Notably, Vijay's parents were present at the rally, but he chose not to put them on display – a move that was carefully observed by the audience.
"The majority of the crowd at Vijay's maiden rally, which drew nearly five lakh attendees, came from the five northern districts, leaving his overall strength across the entire state somewhat uncertain. Unlike the gatherings often organised by Dravidian parties, which typically rely on cash incentives and other enticements, this turnout was predominantly made up of enthusiastic youth and middle-class volunteers supporting Vijay. While not all attendees may translate into votes, it is anticipated that at least 80 percent of the crowd will support him at the polls. His star power, combined with the public's desire for political change, has resonated strongly with ordinary citizens," Radhakrishnan concluded.
(Vinodh Arulappan is an independent journalist with over 15 years of experience covering Tamil Nadu politics, socio-culture issues, courts, and crime in newspapers, television, and digital platforms.)
