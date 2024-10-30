Vijay Makes an Explosive Political Debut. Can He Really Challenge the DMK?

He further saw the timing and manner of Vijay’s offer as a move that could weaken the DMK-led alliance’s collective stance against the BJP.

Speaking on this, professor Rathinakumar, a sociologist, said that it was surprising that the VCK turned down Vijay's offer because, a month ago, the tussle between the VCK and the DMK over power-sharing was out in the open after VCK Deputy General Secretary Adav Arjun voiced the party’s demand for a greater role in governance.

"Arjun's statement brought to light the VCK’s long-standing dissatisfaction with the limited influence it holds within the DMK-led alliance. As a vocal ally that has consistently supported the DMK on key ideological fronts, particularly around social justice and caste equality, the VCK feels that it deserves a more substantial stake in decision-making and governance," Rathinakumar told The Quint.

He further noted that the contradiction between Arjun's initial advocacy for power-sharing and the VCK’s rejection of Vijay's offer highlights an ironic twist in their political strategy. "While they seek recognition and influence, their actions indicate a reluctance to extend similar opportunities to others, undermining their earlier calls for inclusivity", he added.

The professor also opined that by signalling a willingness to engage with other parties for potential alliances, Vijay could leverage support to strengthen his own political position.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, representing the Virudhunagar constituency, expressed his support for the offer of power-sharing in a tweet.