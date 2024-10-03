DMK's Heir Politics and the Elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the 47-year-old third-generation politician from Kalaignar Karunanidhi's family, has been elevated as Deputy to his father, MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
The top brass and inner circle of the DMK carefully planned this move over the past two months. During their press interactions, a section of ministers in the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) cabinet deliberately began expressing support for Udhayanidhi Stalin to be made Deputy Chief Minister.
Rumours were circulated to media outlets that Udhayanidhi's elevation would happen this week or that week, as a way to test the waters. However, to the DMK's surprise, a dissenting voice emerged from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
In a series of interviews with major media outlets, the party's Deputy General Secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, expressed the VCK's frustration at not being given a share of power. Additionally, the VCK announced plans to hold a conference demanding complete prohibition in Tamil Nadu and invited other parties, including the main opposition party, the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), to participate.
Brushing aside the resistance and criticisms, Stalin made Udhayanidhi his deputy on 28 September.
Seconding the move, the Secretary of the DMK Spokesperson Committee Professor Constantine Ravindran said, "This is the right time for such an elevation. While democracy does not allow for dynastic succession, there is no harm in giving an opportunity to the heir of a leader. However, it is up to that heir to prove their worth. They must earn the people's trust through their work and by contesting elections."
However, there are voices against the elevation as well. Kovai Sathyan, the spokesperson of the AIADMK, while commenting on the elevation said that he is not surprised by the prevailing nepotism in the DMK.
"If someone like Durai Murugan had been elevated, it would have sent a strong message that long-serving, loyal members are rewarded in the DMK. It would have reinforced the idea that hard work and loyalty are recognised. But that won’t happen, because DMK is all about one family", Sathyan said.
Being a Deputy CM in Tamil Nadu
A retired political science professor, A Chandru, speaking to The Quint, remarked that although the position of Deputy Chief Minister does not have any constitutional validity or official approval, there are no restrictions on appointing multiple Deputy CMs. "The role is primarily used to signify the importance of a minister within governance and the party," he explained.
Tamil Nadu has previously seen two Deputy Chief Ministers, with the trend starting under the DMK. In 2009, during the DMK regime, the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi appointed his son Stalin as his deputy, a position Stalin held for nearly two years.
During the AIADMK regime, O Panneerselvam served as Deputy Chief Minister from August 2017 for nearly three and a half years, while Edappadi K Palaniswami was the Chief Minister.
"There are three potential scenarios in which a Deputy Chief Minister may be appointed," Chandru explained. "First, if a Chief Minister is unwell or undergoing treatment that prevents them from performing their duties, a Deputy CM can be appointed.
Second, in a coalition government operating on a common minimum program, Deputy CMs are often appointed to represent different coalition parties. For example, in Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan was appointed as Deputy CM in the coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu.
Third, a Deputy CM may be appointed to balance internal power struggles within the ruling party, especially when there are multiple strong contenders for the Chief Minister's post. A notable case is Karnataka, where DK Shivakumar serves as Deputy CM in the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah."
Stalin’s Signal for Successor
Chandru further noted that, in Tamil Nadu's current context, none of these scenarios apply.
"When Stalin was appointed Deputy CM, Karunanidhi wanted to signal that his son would be his successor. Now, Stalin has done the same, indicating that Udhayanidhi will be his heir. This raises questions among the public about why the Dravidian major has not found a suitable candidate from outside the DMK's first family, and whether such an elevation was necessary at this time."A Chandru
Whistleblower and journalist Savukku Shankar, while commenting on the elevation, said that for a party owned and run by one family, any time is considered the right time for elevation. "The DMK's first family believes there will be no internal challenge to Udhayanidhi's rise, as their word is law for DMK leaders, and the cadres have little choice in the matter. However, the family will feel the pressure when the party is out of power."
Countering the criticisms, Constantine Ravindran said, "Udhayanidhi won his MLA seat with a huge margin of votes. He was not immediately made a minister after winning the election. When asked if he was ready to take on such a role, he humbly replied that he needed to learn before assuming such a significant responsibility. It was only after 15 months that he was appointed as a minister, a decision made through a democratic process."
"Udhayanidhi Stalin has proven himself as an effective minister, particularly in the Sports Ministry. No other previous Sports Minister in Tamil Nadu has performed as well as Udhayanidhi. Even in the Special Program Implementation Ministry, his work stands out", Ravindran added.
DMK's Heir Politics
The thirst for power within the DMK's first family is not new. When Karunanidhi aimed to anoint MK Stalin as his successor, he faced significant challenges, even from within his own family.
While Karunanidhi was alive, his elder son, MK Alagiri, was also given a prominent role in the party, serving as the head of the South Zone of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). At the same time, in 2008, Stalin was made the party's Treasurer. Karunanidhi didn’t stop there—he had no choice but to accommodate other family members as well. His daughter, Kanimozhi, was made a Member of Parliament, and his nephew, Dayanidhi Maran, was given a seat in the Lok Sabha.
Critics of Karunanidhi claim that he not only planned Stalin's rise within the party but also ensured that no one could rival him. Stalin was appointed Secretary of the DMK Youth Wing in 1984 and was gradually given opportunities to contest assembly elections. Karunanidhi ensured Stalin's growth in the party didn’t appear rushed.
Stalin’s rise continued in 1996 when he contested the Chennai Corporation election and won the Mayorship with a thumping majority. In 2003, when Karunanidhi was re-elected as party president for the ninth consecutive time, Stalin was promoted to Deputy General Secretary, alongside Parithi Ilamvazhuthi and Sarguna Pandian. At that time, Stalin ranked below K Anbazhagan and Arcot Veerasamy in the party hierarchy.
When the DMK came to power in 2006, Karunanidhi inducted Stalin into the cabinet as Minister for Rural Development and Local Administration. From that point on, there were growing calls within the party to make Stalin the Deputy Chief Minister. However, Karunanidhi faced significant resistance, especially from opposition parties, which criticised the growing nepotism in the DMK, a party originally founded on Dravidian principles by CN Annadurai.
Beyond external pressures, Karunanidhi also faced internal family struggles regarding Stalin’s elevation. The then DMK General Secretary, K Anbazhagan, likely acting under Karunanidhi's instructions, urged in a state-level party meeting that Stalin be declared the successor and next in line to lead the party. This led to intense strife within the first family of the DMK over who would be Karunanidhi's political heir. The feud even resulted in tragedy.
In May 2007, a controversy erupted when Dinakaran, a newspaper run by Kalanidhi Maran (Dayanidhi Maran’s elder brother), published an opinion poll showing that Stalin had a 70 percent approval rating as Karunanidhi’s heir, while Alagiri had only two percent. The poll indicated that others, likely including Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi, had 20 percent. Supporters of Alagiri, angered by the poll, set fire to the Dinakaran office in Madurai, resulting in the deaths of three employees.
To quell the family tensions, Karunanidhi offered a compromise. On 28 May 2009, MK Alagiri was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, with President Pratibha Patil administering the oath. The very next day, Stalin was officially elevated to Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, solidifying his position as Karunanidhi's chosen successor.
A Move out of Urgency?
"It took MK Stalin 30 years to take over the party, primarily because of his father. Karunanidhi was a born politician, deeply attuned to the people's mood, and skilled at preventing any issue from being exploited by his opponents. He ensured Stalin's gradual elevation, so it didn't appear abrupt or forced. This delay helped Stalin integrate smoothly with the party and its cadres", said Savukku Shankar.
Stating that Karunanidhi mastered the delicate balance between family and politics, Shankar added, "Stalin, on the other hand, is more focused on family. A shrewd political leader would recognise that promoting his son so quickly might be politically risky in the long run."
The AIADMK opines that there’s dissent brewing already within the DMK and its alliance due to the elevation. Sathyan, the party's spokesperson asserted, "Some of the alliance parties have lost their identity, with the VCK being the first to try and reassert theirs. The DMK is scrambling for damage control, and Udhayanidhi’s elevation has only added fuel to the fire. Udhayanidhi has no significant achievements to his name in public life, and the DMK will struggle to justify why he was chosen as Deputy Chief Minister over other young, talented ministers in the party. The only reason Udhayanidhi got the position is that he is Stalin’s son."
Brushing aside the arguments, the DMK's Ravindran said, "When Karunanidhi hesitated to appoint Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, senior party members, including Anbalagan, urged him to do so. Despite the delay, criticisms arose when Stalin was eventually made Deputy Chief Minister. Now, similarly, when Chief Minister Stalin is considering elevating Udhayanidhi to a higher role in a short period, the same kind of criticism is resurfacing. However, this is not constructive criticism—it reflects a deep-seated bias against the DMK."
Vijay Factor and Youth Vote
Political observers view Udhayanidhi Stalin's elevation as a tactic to secure the youth vote.
Professor Chandru, noting that the DMK has faced a six percent decline in its traditional vote bank, highlighted the rise of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) under Seeman’s leadership. Seeman’s focus on Tamil nationalism, cultural pride, and language has resonated with a section of Tamil Nadu’s youth, particularly those who feel mainstream parties are not adequately representing regional interests.
Chandru added that major parties in Tamil Nadu now have youth leaders and are increasingly targeting first-time voters and younger generations.
"The BJP has a youthful state president in Annamalai, Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is canvassing Vanniyar youth votes, and Seeman, the chief of NTK, has garnered a large youth following and turned that support into votes in previous elections. On the other hand, actor Vijay, who has floated the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), enjoys immense popularity and a massive fan base, which gives the TVK a strong starting point. Vijay’s star power holds significant influence in Tamil Nadu. His entry into politics could attract votes from various regional and caste-based communities that see him as a neutral or unifying figure. His star power could also bring in a large number of first-time voters, who may vote for him more out of admiration than political conviction. This could explain why Udhayanidhi was elevated, to draw youth votes to the DMK," Chandru argued.
The AIADMK’s Sathyan, reflecting on Vijay’s impact, stated, "As for Udhayanidhi, despite being a movie hero, he was never a youth icon. His political journey has been underwhelming for young people. After TVK’s rally in October, the public verdict, especially among the youth, is likely to favour Vijay over Udhayanidhi. Vijay clearly outshines Udhayanidhi in terms of popularity among the youth."
Sathyan also predicted that dissent would eventually emerge within the DMK and among the public due to this elevation.
"It’s only a matter of time. When you sideline senior members who have worked hard for five decades, they may not react immediately, but dissatisfaction will grow. The party high command’s assumption that no one else is fit to lead will inevitably lead to discontent."Kovai Sathyan
He continued, "What happened after Stalin’s elevation in 2009? In the following election, the DMK lost its status as the main opposition (2011 assembly elections) party. A similar scenario could unfold in 2026. With new faces emerging and the political landscape shifting, it’s hard to expect that MK Stalin will possess the leadership capacity to stabilise things. That's why he’s focusing on his son, to secure a future hold on the DMK."
Shankar agreed that Vijay's popularity among the youth might have prompted Udhayanidhi’s quick elevation.
"Vijay's rising political prominence is likely one of the reasons behind Udhayanidhi's elevation. Since Udhayanidhi contested the 2021 elections, the Deputy Chief Minister's role was always a possibility. While Vijay is not the only factor, MK Stalin probably believes his son’s star power, as a movie actor, can counter Vijay’s influence in elections. This belief may have prompted the Chief Minister to take this step."
Discussing the impact of the elevation, Shankar remarked, "In the short term, Udhayanidhi's elevation won't create any immediate ripples within the DMK coalition, particularly before the assembly elections. Tensions are more likely to arise during seat-sharing discussions, but DMK's alliance partners are aware that the party is family-run and they generally accept it."
Countering these arguments, DMK spokesperson Ravindran denied any internal rift within the party.
"Udhayanidhi's elevation isn’t about the upcoming assembly elections but is a long-term move for the future of the DMK. We are at a stage where we need to identify and groom the next generation of leaders to guide the party for the next 25 years. The DMK has completed 75 years since its inception, and this elevation is part of a roadmap for the party’s future," Ravindran stated, adding that MK Stalin will remain as the high command while Udhayanidhi's role will be more supportive.
(Vinodh Arulappan is an independent journalist with over 15 years of experience covering Tamil Nadu politics, socio-culture issues, courts, and crime in newspapers, television, and digital platforms.)
