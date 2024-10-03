DMK's Heir Politics and the Elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the 47-year-old third-generation politician from Kalaignar Karunanidhi's family, has been elevated as Deputy to his father, MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The top brass and inner circle of the DMK carefully planned this move over the past two months. During their press interactions, a section of ministers in the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) cabinet deliberately began expressing support for Udhayanidhi Stalin to be made Deputy Chief Minister.

Rumours were circulated to media outlets that Udhayanidhi's elevation would happen this week or that week, as a way to test the waters. However, to the DMK's surprise, a dissenting voice emerged from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).