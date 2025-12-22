G RAM G Bill Diminishes Job Guarantee: Centralisation Tramples Federalism

The Narendra Modi government got the oddly named Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, or VB—G RAM G Bill, hustled through the Parliament to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The primary rationale for the Bill, and the crude cocktail of names it has come up with, is to somehow give the jobs guarantee law a religious and Hindi colour.

The G RAM G Bill, otherwise, disturbs India’s fiscal federalism and constitutional scheme of things. It raises several questions.

What does G RAM G Bill have to do with Viksit Bharat? Why is Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) in its name?

What is the extent of employment guarantee dilution or is it effectively disbanded? What are implications of the Central government walking away from funding guarantee expenditure and shifting it to the states?

What does centralisation of all authority in the Central government and transfer of all responsibility to the states mean for India’s federal polity? Is the Bill unconstitutional?