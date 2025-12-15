Centre to Replace MGNREGA with New Rural Employment Bill: What Changes

The Indian government has announced plans to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025.

This new legislation aims to enhance the rural employment framework by increasing the guaranteed days of wage employment from 100 to 125 days per financial year for rural households whose adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work. The bill is designed to align with the national vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, focusing on rural development and infrastructure improvement according to Hindustan Times.