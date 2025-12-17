Low Funds, Pending Dues, No Work: How Govt Crippled MGNREGA Before Renaming It

The Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday,16 December introduced a Bill in the ongoing Parliament session which will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Act (MGNREGA) with a new legislative framework, and a new name. The BJP-led Centre has proposed to call it the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB GRAM G Bill, 2025.

The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress, whose UPA government had enacted the Bill two decades ago under the leadership of then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. MGNREGA was enacted to provide a legal guarantee of salaried employment to rural households so that they can be active participants in creating rural infrastructure instead of passive dole recipients.

While Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi questioned the intention behind removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name, the party’s general secretary KC Venugopal labelled it a “cosmetic exercise change to paper over the deliberate neglect being meted out to this scheme.” Venugopal pointed out that MGNREGA workers have been demanding higher wages even as arrears remain unpaid.