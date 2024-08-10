Uttar Pradesh: The Shelved Nazul Bill Has Palpable Political Implications

More than two months after the dismal performance of the ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls, reverberations within the BJP in the state refuse to go away. Political observers are drawing parallels between the current situation and that which prevailed in 1999 when the then BJP CM Kalyan Singh was systematically harassed by both state leaders of his party and central ministers including the Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Ultimately, Kalyan Singh was forced to resign, leaving the BJP shortly afterwards. Removing Yogi may prove far more difficult. Unlike in the late 1990s, when the RSS chief Rajendra Singh was close to Vajpayee and condoned Singh’s removal, the current Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is believed to be solidly behind Yogi. There appears to be a consensus in the Sangh that any change in leadership of Uttar Pradesh could seriously damage the BJP in the state just like it did nearly three decades ago after the tussle with Kalyan Singh.

Meanwhile, the growing tensions between the CM and his opponents, reportedly with the backing of Home Minister Amit Shah, has led to a stalemate over when to hold the pending assembly by-polls in ten constituencies across the state. Yogi is insisting on full control over the assembly by-polls, unlike in the Lok Sabha elections, when he was sidelined. On the other hand, his detractors in the party fear that if he does well in the by-polls on his own steam, he could regain his old domineering stature.

(The writer is a Delhi-based senior journalist and the author of ‘Behenji: A Political Biography of Mayawati’. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)