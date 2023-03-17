How Pakistan Army Targets Women in Its Campaign Against Balochistan Rebels

Quetta, at night, is pin-drop silent. One can visualise the home of a young widow who lives with her three children and her late husband's mother. Suddenly, the night is no longer quiet, there is no peace or silence anymore.

People at the door screaming, giving rise to confusion and fear. Men from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) burst inside the house, disrupting peace of the sleeping little family. Mahal Baloch is the name of the young widow and her late husband Nadeem who was a member of the Balochistan Liberation Front, and was killed in 2016. Since then Mahal, like many other Baloch women, has become an activist and a member of the groups that protest against enforced disappearances.

A new wave of state repression sweeps Balochistan as abductions by the Pakistan Army is on the rise which has led to the outbreak of massive protests in the country.