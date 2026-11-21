The trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese and Russian counterparts—Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin—on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China on 19 November attracted worldwide attention.
Its results were not expected to be earth shattering though some in the US and Europe thought that the three leaders would seek to define spheres of influence.
That apprehension proved wrong because the four-point consensus between them has some very promising elements but formal agreements on these will not be easy to achieve. As this is so, the question is: was this meeting really significant?