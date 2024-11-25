Adani Indictment: Has Political Cronyism Taken Over India's Regulatory System?

Not so long ago, the Department of Economic Affairs filed a case with the CBI against De La Rue, a British currency company, upon their name being mentioned in the Panama Papers. In the current Adani case, there is a chargesheet filed in a US court detailing an alleged crime. If SECI does not act, it will raise doubts about its own complicity in this gory scheme.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), which is the administrative department and owner of SECI, has a deep interest in promoting solar power generation in India. Ideally, it too must file a complaint asking the CBI to investigate if there was any corruption within SECI.

If none of them act, it will only confirm that the whole system has been compromised.