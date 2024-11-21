US Court Accuses Adani Group of Paying $250 Million in Bribes to Indian Govt

Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani and other executives have been indicted by a New York court for allegedly offering bribes to Indian government officials in exchange for a project to develop a major solar power plant, US authorities said on Wednesday, 20 November.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stated that Adani, his nephew Sagar, and other Adani Group executives assured Indian government officials of more than $250 million in bribes in exchange for solar energy contracts. The complaint further states that Cyril Cabanes, a former executive in Indian energy company Azure Power, was also involved in the alleged bribery scheme.

This comes a year after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and fraud.