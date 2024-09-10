Madhabi Puri Buch's Brazenness Will Hurt Her, SEBI and the Government

Ms Buch and SEBI decided to shed no light on the allegations. No information about her participation in or recusal from ICICI Bank-related matters has also been provided. Instead, ICICI Bank made a regulatory filing in the stock exchanges.

The bank did not dispute the fact that payments were made, nor did it question its timings or the amounts involved. The bank made only a bland statement, “ICICI Bank or its group companies have not paid any salary or granted any ESOPs to Ms Madhabi Puri Buch after her retirement, other than her retiral benefits.”

On ESOPs, an ICICI Bank filing stated that "under the Bank’s ESOP rules, the ESOPs vest over the next few years from the date of allotment. As per the rules existing at the time of her ESOP grant, employees including retired employees had the choice to exercise their ESOPs anytime up to a period of 10 years from the date of vesting."

ICICI Bank’s ESOP rules have comprehensive provisions relating to the grant of ESOPs, conditions, and the time limits for accepting the grant, vesting of ESOPs, exercise price, time period for exercising option, acceptance of grants or exercise of vesting option by those who leave the employment of the company, including those who voluntarily retire, lapse of grants etc.