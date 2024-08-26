UP: How Anti-conversion Law is Now More Hostile to Liberty and Religious Freedom

We have seen in many cases that there are communally charged organisations that attempt to take the law into their own hands. In the case of Shakti Vahini v Union of India , the Supreme Court came down heavily on ‘Khap Panchyats’, stating that they cannot assume the character of the law implementing agency.

In another significant judgment, the Supreme Court in Laxmibai Chandaragi B and Anr v State of Karnataka and Ors said that educated young boys and girls are choosing their life partners which, in turn, is a departure from earlier norms via which caste and community play a major role. The court further said that possibly, this is the way forward where caste and community tensions will be reduced.

“We are fortified in our view by earlier judicial pronouncements of this Court clearly elucidating that the consent of the family or the community or the clan is not necessary once the two adult individuals agree to enter into wedlock and that their consent has to be piously given primacy. It is in that context it was further observed that the choice of an individual is an inextricable part of dignity, for dignity cannot be thought of where there is erosion of choice. Such a right or choice is not expected to succumb to the concept of 'class honour' or 'group thinking',” the court observed.

Hence, it is clear that on the judicial front, the courts have recognised the right to choose one’s partner irrespective of caste or religion.