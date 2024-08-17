'Secular' Civil Code is Modi's Bid to Placate His Allies Over a Polarising Issue

The ruling party is so brazenly oblivious to the Supreme Court pronouncement in the historic SR Bommai case in which it unequivocally emphasised that the 42nd Constitutional Amendment which introduced the word 'secular' in the Preamble has only made explicit what was already implicit in the Constitution.

Surprisingly enough, Narendra Modi who is wedded to the ideology of a theocratic state, seeks a ‘Secular’ Civil Code. This raises apprehensions over his political manoeuvring rather than making India realise the constitutional vision of a uniformly equal civil code free from discrimination and in consonance with constitutional values as envisaged in Article 44 of the Directive Principles of State Policy.

Why now? He has, after all, five years left to rule before the next election. In fact, a divisive campaign did not help the BJP curtail losses in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections even in the Hindi Belt states.