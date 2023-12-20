Within INDIA, the Congress' Problem is Lack of Credibility. Can Kharge Fix That?

Not only does the Congress face the tough task of coming up with a renewed strategy to battle the BJP in direct contests, but it will soon have another challenge on its hands when it starts seat-sharing talks with the I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders. No longer in a position to call the shots after its drubbing in recent state elections, the Congress will have to battle hard to get a respectable share of seats in states like Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Samajwadi Party is not expected to be generous to the Congress and the same can be expected of the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in their respective states. It was suggested at the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting that the Congress focus on fighting 300 seats but should be willing to play second fiddle in states where regional parties have a base.

When it sits down for formal bargaining with its I.N.D.I.A alliance partners, the Congress will have to show what it brings to the table. Not an easy task given its recent poll reverses.

(The writer is a senior Delhi-based journalist. She can be reached at @anitaakat.