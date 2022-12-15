Udhayanidhi, Prince of DMK, Heir to Stalin: Did Tamil Nadu Voters Expect This?

Udhayanidhi Stalin becoming a minister in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's cabinet has elicited sharp criticism from the state's Opposition. While the Opposition – All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of "nepotism" and "dynasty politics," in Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi's rise to power has not raised much alarm.

Reason? The DMK has thrown their weight behind Udhayanidhi. From senior party leaders to local-level cadre, the DMK unanimously decided on Udhayanidhi's fate and gave him a chance at governance. Secondly, the party thinks Udhayanidhi's times are different from that of Stalin, who had to wait in his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's shadow for five decades, before getting a shot at helming electoral politics in Tamil Nadu.