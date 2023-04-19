Taiwan: Political Rivals' Trips to China & US Highlight Cross-Strait Conundrum

Taiwan under Tsai is becoming more assertive towards independence and is also keen to highlight the differences with respect to the mainland. On the other hand, China under Xi Jinping is becoming more authoritarian and the space for freedom and critical thinking is constantly shrinking. The increasing gap between the governance styles of Taiwan and China is stark.

The contrast is glaringly striking today. And the narratives being built by the DPP under Tsai and the KMT under Ma cannot be poles apart. It will be interesting to see how the people of Taiwan decide their future in the upcoming election scheduled for early 2024. The election results will be very critical to indicate whether the Taiwanese people are ready to assert their 'Taiwanisation' (those people in Taiwan do not associate themselves as Chinese but as Taiwanese). Or will they look for an alternative where they do not have to be constantly on high alert with the possibility of a Chinese attack turning into reality anytime? It will also be a test of how far the United States is ready to go to safeguard a vibrant democracy in Asia.

