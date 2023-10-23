Nirala’s Singular Satire and India’s Independence Literature: A New Vision

Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala' (1897-1961), who died 62 years ago in October, achieved fame in the form of a great poet of Chhayavad, the era of Neo-romanticism in Hindi literature (1922–1938); but also expanded the new modes of reality by deviating from Chhayavad, whose glimpse is found in the poems of Kukurmutta and Naye Patte and prose works like Kullibhat, Chhaturi Chamar and Billesur Bakriha (Billesur the Goat-Owner).

The four decades of the 20th century which span Nirala’s creative period, are connected to the harsh experiences of the national struggle for independence.

The deep effects of the poet's consciousness of freedom can be seen in his entire creative evolution. He had raised the question of the freedom of poetry in the preface of Parimal (Fragrance) in 1929. In the novels Kullibhat and Billesur Bakriha, etc, Nirala has raised the question of freethinking.