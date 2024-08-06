Panacea or Predicament: Decoding the SC/ST Sub-classification Debate

In terms of administrative intervention, one can trace this to the 1975 decision by Punjab Government to divide the 25 percent SC reservation into two segments, one constituting the Valmikis and Mazhabis while the other constituting Ad Dharmis, Chamars, Ravidasias and Ramdasias. It was brought in with the claims that the latter segment got considerably larger government jobs than the former. Later, in 1994, the Haryana Government divided the SC category into two blocks.

However, the sub-classification debate acquired political visibility only after the massive mobilisation led by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) in Andhra and Telangana, starting in 1995, leading to the formation of the Ramchandra Raju Commission. Subsequently, based on its findings, the SC reservation was divided into four categories in Andhra in 1997.

But the courts quashed these orders and notifications, arguing that the SCs constituted a homogenous class and violated Article 341, which enables the President to be the sole authority in preparing the SC list. Later, a national commission under Justice Usha Mehra was constituted to examine the sub-classification of SCs in Andhra.

In the report submitted in 2008, the commission stated that while the Malas were 51.39 lakhs in population, they had a 61.8 percent share in the State Public undertaking opportunities, while the Madigas, with 60.74 lakhs in population, had a 31 percent share.