Sub-classification of SCs, STs Has Significant Implications for Social Justice

In the historic Indra Sawhney verdict, the apex court commented, “There is no constitutional or legal bar to a State categorising the Backward Classes as backward and more backward…”

If all of them are grouped and reservations provided, the inevitable result would be that the less backward would take away all the reserved posts leaving none for more backward.

In Indra Sawhney, the court further observed “If the connecting link is the social backwardness, it should broadly be the same in a given class. If some of the members are far too advanced socially (which in the context, necessarily means economically and, may also mean, educationally) the connecting thread between them and the remaining class snaps. They would be misfits in the class. After excluding them alone, would the class be compact? Such exclusion benefits the truly backward".

Justice Chinnappa Reddy in Vasant Kumar, said: “We do not see why on principle there cannot be a classification into Backward Classes and More Backward Classes, if both classes are not merely a little behind, but far behind the most advanced classes. In fact, such a classification would be necessary to help the more backward classes; otherwise those of the Backward Classes who might be a little more advanced than the more backward classes might walk away with all the seats”.