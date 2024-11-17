Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In her column for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh writes about the Supreme Court's recent decision on 'bulldozer justice' as a rare defense of the rule of law and an affirmation that the judiciary cannot be usurped by politicians or officials. She recalled how Yogi Adityanath started using bulldozers to demolish the homes of rioters when Muslims took to the streets to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act. Similar incidents happened in BJP-held Madhya Pradesh too. And now, as election campaign is in full swing in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the BJP is not shying away from giving hateful, communal and divisive speeches.