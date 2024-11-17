Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Maharashtra is the Prize
In his column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram critiques the state of Maharashtra’s economy with the Eknath Shinde-led BJP government at the helm. As one of the largest states goes to Assembly polls on 20 November, Chidambaram argues that while Congress historically built Maharashtra’s industrial prominence, under the BJP-led government the state has witnessed a fall in many economic indicators — decline in development, spike in unemployment and farmer suicides, even as major businesses have been moved to Gujarat, including the Tata-Airbus Transport aircraft factory and the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor factory.
"The boast of a double-engine government is an empty boast. The first engine is driving the train to Gujarat and the second engine is a deadweight. If the voter is a purely economic man/woman, the voter will vote for candidates and parties who will put Maharashtra’s economy first above all other considerations. Maharashtra’s economy is too valuable a prize to be neglected or lost under any circumstances."P Chidambaram for The Indian Express
As Thaw Sets In, Ease Curbs on China Cleantech
In his column for The Times of India, Swaminathan S Anklesaria Aiyar hopes that India's ban on investments by Chinese companies lifts after PM Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese Premiere Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia. This also comes after the two heads agreed on the disengagement of troops in the Ladakh sector. Even as Chinese companies excel in green energy areas like electric vehicles, batteries, wind and solar power, their investment in India will raise competitiveness and the quality of Indian products.
"Many foreign relations analysts remain wary of China and wish to block Chinese investment. A wind of change started blowing after the Economic Survey this year pointed to India’s huge trade deficit with China, and argued that rather than import components from China’s green industries, India should encourage Chinese companies to manufacture those components in India itself. This suggestion has been lauded by many economists. Yet resistance to Chinese investment remains strong. Some analysts argue that if Chinese companies make electric vehicles and solar panels in India, these can be used to spy on India."Swaminathan S Anklesaria Aiyar for The Times of India
An Orwellian campaign
In her column for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh writes about the Supreme Court's recent decision on 'bulldozer justice' as a rare defense of the rule of law and an affirmation that the judiciary cannot be usurped by politicians or officials. She recalled how Yogi Adityanath started using bulldozers to demolish the homes of rioters when Muslims took to the streets to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act. Similar incidents happened in BJP-held Madhya Pradesh too. And now, as election campaign is in full swing in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the BJP is not shying away from giving hateful, communal and divisive speeches.
"The Prime Minister has said ‘Ek hain to safe hain’ so many times during this campaign that it has become the leitmotif of his campaigning. He has done this without explaining who he is trying to keep us safe from while charging the Congress Party with sowing division to create vote banks. Doublespeak? His comrade Yogi Adityanath has been more honest. He began the process of communalizing the campaign with his own slogan. ‘Batenge to Katenge’ he said smilingly and explained exactly what he meant."Tavleen Singh for The Indian Express
Misandry Cannot Ensure Safety of Women of UP
In his column for Hindustan Times, Karan Thapar writes about recent proposals put forward by the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission to “improve security for women in public and commercial spaces”. He argues that the intention is laudable, the proposal itself is ludicrous — Male tailors must no longer take women’s measurements; men are also to be prohibited from attending to female customers in hairdressing salons, and no man is permitted to train women at gyms or during yoga sessions.
"This smacks of reverse Taliban-ism. The Afghan version abhors women. This time it's men who are to be kept at a distance, their wicked minds and roving hands to be distrusted and, therefore, disallowed in female company. Now, tell me, is there a case for suggesting the opposite should also be considered? Should women be barred from serving in shops that only sell men's clothes? Should female gym or yoga instructors be prohibited from instructing male trainees? And what about women who are physiotherapists, dental hygienists, doctors, teachers or work in restaurants? Should they be permitted to serve male patients, customers or clients?"Karan Thapar for Hindustan Times
How Caste Equations Can Play Out in Maharashtra Elections
In this column for The Times of India, Badri Narayan writes that 'samvidhaan khatre mein hai' narrative — that the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi allies had built during the Lok Sabha Elections held earlier this year to mobilise a section of Dalits and OBCs — has now faded. Add to that the many welfare schemes announced by the BJP-led state government in Maharashtra, including Ladki Bahin Yojana and removing toll tax at many Mumbai exit/entry points might tilt the scales in Mahayuti's favour.
"The thing to remember here is that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), who constitute around 38% of the population, are not a homogeneous group. They include politically important communities such as Kunbis, Malis, Vanjaris, and Dhangars. These micro groups may be mobilised based on the caste of the contesting candidate, local issues, and social connect. Besides the appeal of PM Modi, BJP has widened its base among them by increasing representation of OBCs in the party...Muslims may go towards MVA in impressive numbers. Though some of their votes may be divided in seats where Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is strong but since the party is contesting only 16 seats as compared to 44 in the last assembly elections, his intention clearly seems to be to avoid splitting the Muslim vote."Badri Narayan
Here's How Donald Trump Could Lose the Upcoming Global Trade War
In his column for The New York Times, Paul Krugman argues that US President Donald Trump cannot cause the trade war but he would be the worst possible person to guide US policy through the turmoil. Although Krugman says that China’s era of torrid economic growth is behind it, China appears to be exporting close to $1 trillion more than it imports, and the trend is upward. But as the trade war comes, what will Mr Trump add to the story?
"During his first term, Mr Trump eventually stopped raising tariffs after signing what he called a “historic trade deal” in which China agreed to buy $200 billion in American goods. How much of that total did China actually buy? None. As I said, serious trade conflict is coming as China tries to export its policy failures. But America just elected perhaps the worst possible leader to manage that conflict."Paul Krugman for The New York Times
Tourists Goan with the Wind? State Needs to Wake Up and Smell the Competition
In his column for The Times of India, Chetan Bhagat argues that Goa is out of sync with the world as far as tourism is concerned. This comes after young tourists criticised the state of affairs in the state vis-à-vis the cost of hotels and restaurants. He argues that in the highly competitive tourism sector — flight ticket prices; visa-free access to many south-east Asian countries, which boast of better infrastructure and cleanliness; and more information on hidden destinations — Goa is losing sheen and needs to buck up.
"Quick checks for next weekend’s air tickets, Delhi-Goa and Delhi-Phuket, show roughly the same prices. Hotels are also similarly priced, with high end ones even cheaper in Phuket. The roads in Phuket are better, the sea is bluer, beaches are cleaner, cabs are cheaper (and can be ordered via app), and the food and drink options more plentiful. This is just Phuket. Thailand alone has several such destinations. There’s also Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and the Indian favourite, Dubai. All these places offer holidays at around the same price as Goa but with a better and more exotic experience."Chetan Bhagat for The Times of India
Banning Books is Ultimately Futile
In her column for The Indian Express, Leher Kala writes on Salman Rushdie's contentious book The Satanic Verses, and how the ban on it may be lifted due to the respondents' inability to produce the original order, dated 1988, as the Delhi High Court heard the matter last week. 36 years after the book was banned by India for being blasphemous — there were riots in Mumbai after the book was published in the US — the book is still not in the clear.
"To have to go into hiding, to get used to a heightened state of anxiety with a perpetual, looming threat of a murderous attack is enough to drive someone into deep despair. Then, to have the terrible thing finally happen- a brutal knifing where Rushdie lost an eye - who knows, it may have even been a relief. The nightmarish waiting that occupied mind space for decades is done and dusted; can anything worse happen? The dreaded event over, it lulls you into believing you're off the hook for a while."Leher Kala for The Indian Express
Death Duplicity
In this column for The Indian Express, Coomi Kapoor argues that though India has witnessed legal advancements as far as euthanasia is concerned, but the right to die with dignity still faces practical hurdles. She recalls the 2011 Aruna Ramchandra Shanbaug vs Union of India case, where the Supreme Court had allowed passive euthanasia.
"Shanbaug, who spent 42 years in a perpetual vegetative state because of extensive brain damage as the result of a sexual assault, never actually benefitted from the “path-breaking judgment’’ in her name. Shanbaug died finally of pneumonia."Coomi Kapoor for The Indian Express
