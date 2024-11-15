Fatter Than an Indian Wedding: the Conference of Parties

Instead of seeking potential donors in London or New York, it is easier to find them at the CoP. The line “We met at the CoP” is capable of bridging all distances, opening doors, and, it is fervently hoped, the donor’s wallet.

Then there are climate activists who travel all the way to briefly disrupt proceedings to attract the attention of organisers. They walk into panel discussions, and closed-door meetings, run on the stage or do something unexpected like raising slogans and showing placards for a few seconds before they are escorted from the venue.

There is yet another lot who like to say they are at the CoP. Why they are at the CoP is nobody’s business, and what they do at the CoP is not for anyone to ask, but they are there in Warsaw, Copenhagen or Dubai, carrying the world on their shoulders.