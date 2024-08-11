Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The New Indian Express, political economy analyst Shankkar Aiyar contrasts the recent turmoil in Bangladesh and the UK, highlighting how both countries, despite their different backgrounds, are facing significant social unrest fueled by economic hardship. Bangladesh, once celebrated as a success story, is now plagued by corruption, inequality, and political instability, leading to violent protests and a tarnished reputation.

Meanwhile, the UK, an advanced economy, is experiencing its most significant law and order crisis in years, with violent protests driven by economic despair and amplified by social media. Aiyar underscores how global factors like inflation, unemployment, and the disruptive potential of technology are exacerbating misery and inequality, leading to widespread social unrest and political challenges in both nations.