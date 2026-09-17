NRIs Gain, India Pays: What Will Record FCNR(B) Inflows Cost the Nation?

In the absence of their ability to lend the FCNR(B) resources at remunerative rates, the liquidity in the banking system has gone through the roof—crossing Rs 10 trillion. The banks cannot invest their extra liquidity in VRR and other facilities offered by the RBI, as they offer lower interest than their cost of FCNR(B) deposits.

They are not putting these resources in government securities either. The banks may eventually lend this money. In the interregnum, however, they suffer a negative carry.

Considering all factors, it seems quite clear that the banks do not bear any part of Rs 5 trillion extra cost bill but their expectations of making any good profits will not materialise: they might end up suffering some cost.

The RBI has strange incentives in the game. It has to deploy the dollars received with the foreign central banks, International Bank of Settlement or invest in foreign governments’ securities. As the RBI keeps its foreign investments and deposits highly liquid, the interest it would earn on its investments is lower than the interest which the banks pay on FCNR(B) deposit. There is thus a net loss of interest on the round-trip of foreign-sourced FCNR(B) deposits ending as the RBI’s deposits with foreigners. As it is not specifically accounted for the RBI, it is the national loss.

An additional Rs 1.75 trillion interest cost/loss is formally on the banks' book and impacts their net interest margin (NIM). However, the banks are putting up a brave face by counting the FCNR(B) flows at 6/6.5 percent as incremental resource, which would increase their profits even if NIMs go down.