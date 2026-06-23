Green Revolution to Resilience: Why India's Fertiliser Policy Needs an Update

India’s fertiliser policy has been one of the foundational pillars of the country’s agricultural transformation. Affordable fertiliser access, public support to farmers, and expansion of domestic production enabled India to move from chronic food shortages in the 1960s to broad foodgrain self-sufficiency within a few decades.

Fertiliser support, particularly during and after the Green Revolution, contributed significantly to yield growth, stabilised farm incomes, and supported national food security objectives.

Today, however, Indian agriculture faces a different set of challenges. The question is no longer merely how to increase production, but how to sustain productivity growth while improving nutrient efficiency, preserving soil health, managing fiscal pressures, and reducing vulnerability to global supply disruptions.

The next phase of fertiliser policy reform is therefore less about dismantling the existing framework and more about modernising it to suit contemporary agricultural, environmental, and geopolitical realities.