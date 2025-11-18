With Sheikh Hasina Convicted, Bangladesh Braces for a New Political Order

The death sentence awarded to Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, is a seismic political event that will be seared into the nation’s collective memory for a long time. Its tremors will be felt through the country’s institutions even if the death sentence is never executed.

Ironically, Hasina has now fallen victim to the system she created by weaponising the judiciary against her political opponents. She established the International Crimes Tribunal in 2009 after her party, the Awami League (AL), won a landslide victory, promising to prosecute those accused of war crimes during the Liberation War of 1971.

The ICT sent at least six top leaders of the Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) to the gallows for collaborating with the Pakistan Army. She thus dismantled the party’s top leadership before deregistering it and banning it altogether.

The same ICT has now convicted Hasina for “crimes against humanity” related to the 2024 student uprising.