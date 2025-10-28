Did Pakistan Declare Salman Khan a “Terrorist” Following His Recent Remarks? No!

A video of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with a notification purportedly issued by the Government of Balochistan's Home Department, is going viral claiming that he has recently been declared a "terrorist".
What did the video show?: In the 33-seconds-long clip, Khan was heard saying, "Right now, if you a Hindi film and just release it here, it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil film, or a Telugu film, or a Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores of business just in this... (unclear). Because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan. Everyone is working here."
Who shared it?: Along with social media users, media outlets like Outlook India, Times of India, DNA India, Mint, and Moneycontrol shared reports claiming that Pakistan has declared the actor a "terrorist" following his remarks.
What are the facts?: The viral notification is fake. There is no available evidence yet to support the claim that Pakistan has indeed Khan as a "terrorist".
Discrepancies in the viral notification: We noticed several anomalies in the document, where Balochistan was spelled 'Balochiiistan' on the top. Other words like "committes" (instead of committees) and "aftilisted" (instead of affiliated) and "notiiy" (instead of notify).
These discrepancies did cast doubt on the authenticity of the document. It is unlikely for an official notification to carry so many spelling mistakes.
What else did we find?: On conducting a reverse image search using the help of Google Lens, we found a post uploaded on an X handle named 'Baloch Women Forum'.
The post shared on 21 October carried the same serial number and the letter number as seen in the viral image. The format was similar as well.
This indicated that this notification was likely edited to create the viral claim.
No official evidence or reports: Team WebQoof did not find any news reports or official evidence to support the claim that Pakistan declared Khan a "terrorist".
Furthermore, we found a post shared by the fact-checking wing of Pakistan's Ministry of Information & Broadcasting that clarified the claim remained "unverified" and "false".
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral notification was false and there is no evidence to support the claim that Salman Khan was declared a "terrorist" by Pakistan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)