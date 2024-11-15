Rising Defaults Among Retail Borrowers are Stressing India’s Top Banks

Given that India’s economic growth relies heavily on domestic consumption, any slowdown in lending could ripple through the broader economy, impacting sectors dependent on consumer spending. Moreover, as banks shift their focus from retail to secured loans to mitigate risks, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) could face reduced access to capital, hindering job creation and slowing down economic expansion.

For now, well-capitalised banks are equipped to handle moderate increases in bad loans without major financial strain. However, if defaults continue to rise, even these institutions could see their stability tested. Smaller non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which have been instrumental in driving retail credit growth, are especially vulnerable.

In October, the RBI barred four NBFCs from issuing new loans due to “usurious” pricing practices, underscoring the risks associated with lax lending standards. This crackdown highlights a larger regulatory push to rein in excessive lending in the sector, but it may also constrain the credit available to underbanked populations who rely on NBFCs for financial support.