Widening Deposit-Credit Gap is Indicative of India's Financial Vulnerability

There is also the possibility of increased NPAs as rapid loan growth can lead to a higher risk of defaults, which in turn could trigger greater financial instability and a potential strain on the banking sector's stability.

It is true that the mechanics work quite differently than the textbook definition of credit creation. Still, deposit strength provides a cushion to banks, particularly in times of financial uncertainty and economic volatility. The loan creation process is also circumscribed by the amount of financial capital that a bank has.