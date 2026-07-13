Fact-Check: Did the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Launch Helplines for Hindus? No!

How did we find out?: A quick keyword search for 'VHP Hindu helpline' but did not find any relevant reports or announcements for it.
We then went through their Facebook and X accounts, where we found two posts with helplines.
The first post shared a number for Bangladeshi Hindus who may have been victimised during the attacks on minorities in August 2024, shortly after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted.
The second post shared a long list of numbers, which were 's helpline numbers for Hindus, and not the VHP's, as claimed.
None of the numbers in these listed matched the numbers shared in the claim.
For further confirmation, we reached out to VHP's Spokesperson and Joint Secretary for the Konkan region Shriraj Nair, who confirmed to The Quint that the viral text had "nothing to do with the VHP."
Conclusion: The numbers being shared as those of the VHP's Hindu helpline have no connection to the VHP.
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