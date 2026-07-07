70 Instances of Theft, Failures in Supervisory Oversight: Ram Temple Scam Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has identified approximately 70 instances of theft or pilferage between 27 April and 5 June 2026. The investigation found repeated concealment of cash by counting staff, significant lapses in security protocols, and failures in supervisory oversight. The SIT’s preliminary report has led to the arrest of six individuals and recommended further investigation into the roles of supervisory officials.
According to The Hindu, Ayodhya Police are seeking the custodial remand of three additional accused for detailed interrogation. The SIT’s preliminary findings, based on CCTV footage, bank records, and staff statements, revealed that some personnel repeatedly concealed currency notes inside clothes, pockets, and shoes, with other employees assisting or shielding these activities.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the SIT established the involvement of six individuals through CCTV evidence and financial records. The report highlighted continuous thefts, not isolated incidents, and noted that the actual scale could be larger due to unavailable footage before 27 April. The SIT also found discrepancies between the accused’s declared income and their bank balances, with large cash deposits and fixed deposits detected.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the SIT identified major weaknesses in CCTV surveillance, with footage retained for only 45 days instead of the recommended 180 days. The report also flagged serious supervisory failures, including informal control of donation box keys and lapses in enforcing security protocols such as frisking and dress codes. The counting process was found to be flawed, with offerings from different hundis mixed before counting and inadequate documentation maintained.
“The SIT found that several personnel involved in the counting process failed to comply with prescribed security protocols. It flagged serious supervisory failures that, it said, created conditions conducive to the alleged criminal acts.”
Further details indicated that the SIT recommended criminal cases against the six arrested cash-counting personnel and called for investigation into supervisory officials. The report noted that the temple trust had recovered approximately ₹2.79 crore, foreign currency, jewellery, and other valuables before the SIT was constituted, with an additional ₹2.25 lakh recovered from a washroom adjacent to the counting room.
Key findings included systematic violations of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling donations. Mandatory frisking was not enforced, uniforms without pockets were not used, and personal belongings were allowed inside the counting room. Biometric attendance was ineffective, and CCTV monitoring was not used as an active deterrent.
The SIT also examined the jewellery trail, expanding its probe to gold and silver ornaments after donors alleged missing items. Investigators are verifying the trail of jewellery donations, including their conversion into bullion, and matching recoveries with donation registers and inventory records. The absence of comprehensive documentation has become a major area of investigation.
“The SIT is simultaneously examining the financial trail, the movement of cash and valuables, the role of individuals entrusted with handling donations, and the administrative approvals governing the disposal of jewellery.”
Additional scrutiny was placed on the broader impact of the alleged embezzlement, with calls from civil society for a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry and statutory reforms in temple management. The SIT’s preliminary report clarified that social media allegations regarding the disappearance of donated silver bricks and other valuables could not be substantiated after physical verification and record examination.
Ongoing investigation continues as demands for a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe have been raised by political leaders, citing the need for transparency and restoration of public faith. The SIT’s final report is expected after further examination of administrative accountability, management of gold and silver offerings, and systemic reforms.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.