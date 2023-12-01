Rajasthan Exit Polls: 9 Reasons Why Congress Seems to be Doing Surprisingly Well

While it is leading by 4 percent amongst females, Congress is also trailing by 2 percent amongst males as per the Axis survey.

2. Farmers' protests hit BJP in Shekhawati: Shekhawati, which has 21 seats, is a flip region, swinging between the Congress and the BJP in the last three polls, in line with the overall trend.

However, the Axis exit poll shows that the Congress is in the lead by 5 seats, possibly because the region was a hotbed of farmers' protests. Indeed, agricultural issues dominate this region.

3. ERCP worked for the Congress in Eastern Rajasthan: Dhundhar and Ahirwal are the eastern regions that backed the Congress in 2018. These are also flip regions where the party had won largely due to the backing of the Gujjars, who saw a chance of Sachin Pilot becoming chief minister.

Raising the issue of the ERCP (Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project) seems to be have given the Congress some traction since this has converted into a regional pride issue.