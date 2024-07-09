Rahul Gandhi is Right. Congress Must Fight for Minorities Vocally and Candidly

In Madhya Pradesh, for instance, the Congress endeavoured to be a party that was more Hindu than the BJP. Its chief ministerial candidate Kamal Nath’s strategy was to highlight the Hindu side of the organisation and how it was committed to the faith, and even the Ram temple. It did not work. Though Indian secularism is not irreligious, there was no attempt on the part of the Congress leadership to maintain equivalence towards the minorities or show some commitment to the secular values of the constitution.

In fact, there were no protests whenever violence and discrimination against Muslims took place in Madhya Pradesh. The same attitude was witnessed in other states too. Why was the copy of the constitution not held aloft to remind the government and the administration that when they don’t look after the marginalised and the oppressed, including the minorities, then they are doing injustice to the nation? What is forgotten is that minorities are 200 million strong and if they are ignored, then large parts of the country, along with the Dalits, will remain mired in darkness.