When Rahul Gandhi Takes on BJP-RSS, He Does So as a Principled Hindu

The recent debate between Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha over Hinduism and Hindutva has focused attention again on the key differences between the latter, the BJP/RSS’ political doctrine, and the beliefs of most people of the Hindu faith.

Rahul Gandhi’s rejection of what some are doing to spread hatred and violence while claiming to be acting in the name of Hinduism aroused the strongest reaction from the votaries of Hindutva. Few things shocked many Hindus more than lynchings of Muslims in the name of cow protection, or some Muslims being beaten to death by mobs demanding they chant “Jai Shri Ram!” Such incidents have, at different times, led hundreds of thousands of Hindus across India to protest with placards declaring, ‘Not In My Name’. The Congress is proud to echo them.