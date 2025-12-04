Ever since that momentous period, the US has tried to change its impression about itself and ordinary Indians views about their adversary state by showering it with special favors, but nothing has really worked. India and Russia continue to be close friends- whatever any country may think.

Expectedly, India helped get over a cash crunch that Russia was experiencing after the US imposed the most claustrophobic sanctions on Moscow following the start of the Russian war on Ukraine. India, which was a symbolic buyer of Russia’s Ural light oil, raised the quantity by 1,000 percent.

As hammered out in the five-member BRICS forum—which has now expanded to 11—the payment was made in national currency. During the time when the Soviet Union was alive, India used to trade in rupee-rouble. The roubles were converted to dollars through the so-called 'WITCH' firms (an acronym for firms like Wipro, Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and HCLTech). It's not clear whether a similar kind of effort was put in, to help Russia earn dollars from their transactions with India.

Now that the US government has hiked tariffs by 25 percent to make India stop buying Russian oil, New Delhi is expectedly scaling down its oil purchase from Russia. But it is taking its own sweet time in doing so, perhaps in the hope that by then, Russia and Ukraine would have found a way to smoke the peace pipe.

This hope was triggered by US President Donald Trump's display of seeming desperation for a Nobel Peace prize and a promise to end the war in Ukraine "in 15 days". Quite evidently, Putin trusts the deep states of US and Europe who had other ideas about the ongoing conflict.