Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Dream Was Never About Peace

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarding the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has in itself been controversial. In their minds, she has been a courageous democrat resisting authoritarianism and deserves the prize. Her critics, however, argue against her pro-Israel stance, and the fact that her resistance against the Venezuelan government has been laced with violence.

But the other problem is the global context where the President of the United States, Donald J Trump, has conducted a sometimes outlandish and over-the-top campaigning to be awarded the prize this year.

For his sheer persistence, it is difficult not to feel sorry for Trump—president of the most influential and powerful country in the world, but who cannot have something that he so insistently desires. Perhaps only one country, self-assured and in some ways wealthier than the US, could do this: Norway, historically entrusted with awarding the annual prize.