Public Opinion Instead of Ban Culture and Politics Must Certify All Indian Films

The recently released movie 'The Kerala Story’ is doing rounds in the political ecosystem in India. Political parties across ideologies are grappling with the ongoing debate of whether to promote, support the demand for its ban, or be totally indifferent to this controversial movie.

It is said to have flagged concerns regarding purported Islamic conversions to ISIS and issues like "love jihad" with special reference to Kerala by portraying prima facie oral testimonies of some alleged victims in such cases, and bringing into focus human rights violation and national security threats at large.

There is nothing new about objections raised against the movie's screening and demands for its ban makes it join the long list of movies like PK, Mohalla Assi, Laal Singh Chaddha, and a BBC documentary on the Modi question, and several others.