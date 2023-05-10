The Kerala Story: Supreme Court To Hear Makers' Plea Against Ban in West Bengal

While the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has not expressly banned The Kerala Story, the Tamil Nadu Multiplex Association, on Sunday, 7 May, announced that it would stop screening the film in the state, citing fear of protests and poor audience turnout.

M Subramaniam, president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, was quoted by PTI as saying:

"The film was only shown in a few multiplexes owned by pan-India groups, mostly PVR. Locally-owned multiplexes had already decided not to show the film, as it did not have any popular stars. In Coimbatore, for instance, there were two shows so far – one on Friday and one on Saturday. Even those did not do well. Given that, theatres decided that it was not worth going through the threat of protests and such."