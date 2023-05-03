Press Freedom Day: 'Speaking for Power or Checking Power?' Asks Apar Gupta

Q: How is India holding up with respect to global indices on press freedom?

"Look at global indices. You may disagree with them, and you may also question the basis of a global think tank doing a study on India. What cannot be discounted is that on core metrics, such as the number of journalists killed, India had a very low rank 10 years ago, and it's now come to rank number two or one. This was put out by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)."

"It's a bad way to think about our political system, to think that it cannot improve and that it has been bad at a certain point in time, and this is only a regression to how bad things were at a given point in time. The regression has been objectively marked for the past 10 years."

Q: How does this particular central government perceive free press?

"We have the union government, which is headed by the Prime Minister, who has never given a press conference. You had a recent celebration of 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat, in which there is no intermediation, and there is no editorial check. There is no basis to put in questions that are off-script. So, what that often results in is a form of thinking in the government, that they are under siege or under attack."