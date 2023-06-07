Political Stir in Pakistan Implicates India’s Concerns Are Far From Over

In Lahore, the residence of an Army commander was burnt down. In Rawalpindi, the Army’s headquarters were attacked. What a sight it was seeing those angry civilians storm military institutions.

And more surprisingly, was that all it took?

An angry mob, incensed at seeing their beloved leader being arrested? More than 75 years later, were the people of Pakistan finally freeing themselves from a system of oppression and fighting back against suppression? Is this how easy it was to destabilise a system that no matter how broken, somehow worked on a daily basis?

And was this to be the end of the country as India had known it? Goodbye, and good riddance Pakistan. No more 'enemy' state to keep you up at night?