Speech Analysis | Aggressive, Sarcastic in 2019; Measured, Conciliatory in 2024

As the 18th Lok Sabha session commences following the 2024 general elections, the political atmosphere in India is charged with anticipation and scrutiny. Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing another term with Narendra Modi at the helm, there is a palpable shift in the dynamics of Indian politics.

Prime Minister Modi, who has been the face of the BJP’s campaign, now leads a government with a reduced majority. The NDA's tally has dropped by around 60 seats compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This decline is indicative of the evolving political landscape, where BJP's brand of majoritarian politics is being increasingly challenged.