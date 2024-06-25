Pro Tem Speaker Row Shows BJP Has No Desire to Shed Its Adversarial Attitude

A group of Opposition leaders, including Left MPs, met with him to register their protest. He told them with a smile to raise their voice so that it reaches Washington and helps India resist the demand.

When Vajpayee and another former PM Chandra Shekhar sparred in Parliament, it was a delight to hear them. Chandra Shekhar was scathing in his criticism of Vajpayee but he softened his words by referring to Vajpayee as Gurudev. That was the term they affectionately used for each other.

Much of the conversation between the ruling party and the Opposition was facilitated by the informal setting of Central Hall where MPs from across the spectrum would share snacks, jokes, and gossip.

At times, an agreement to break the deadlock in Parliament was forged in this very hall when the parliamentary affairs minister was seen scurrying around, talking to Opposition leaders in low tones to avoid the eavesdropping media.