PM Modi's Egregious and Unhinged Lies Are a Sign of Desperation and Frustration

Here is how my list of Modi’s lies begins.

I was with the owner of a pro-BJP television channel at his office in Ahmedabad on May 1. The TV in the room was showing the live telecast of the prime minister’s speech at an election rally in Banaskantha, a place famous for the Banas Cooperative Dairy. Modi was speaking in Gujarati, a language I, a longtime resident of multi-lingual Mumbai, have a passing knowledge of.

Something Modi said about ‘bhains’ (buffalo) provoked my curiosity. Not quite sure of what he meant, I asked the owner of the channel, who translated the relevant lines for me. “Modi ji cautioned the audience that the Congress, if it came to power, would take away fifty percent of people’s property in the name of redistribution of wealth. ‘If you have two ‘bhains’ in your family, the Congress would take away one and give to its (Muslim) ‘vote bank’. You will be able to leave only one buffalo for your child as inheritance. If you have a house with four rooms, the Congress would take away two rooms and give them to the same people.’”

“How can the Prime Minister of India speak such bakwaas (nonsense)? Is this really what Modi said?” I asked in disbelief. “Yes,” my Gujarati friend answered, with a chuckle. “Do common people in Gujarat believe this kind of fib,” I questioned him again. His giggle became more pronounced as he replied: “I don’t think common folks in my state any longer believe all he says, but this is how he attempts to attract voters. For us, this is not new. Modi ji has used such language at the time of elections even when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.”