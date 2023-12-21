Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police Detains 30-Year-Old Karnataka Techie

The link: Saikrishna's name popped up during the interrogation of Manoranjan D, one of the prime accused in the case. They were roommates during their days as engineering students in Bengaluru. Krishna's name was found in Manoranjan's diary, hinting an alleged connection between the two, The Times Of India reported citing sources.

Manoranjan, who faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), allegedly tresspassed into the Lok Sabha and set off coloured smoke. His parents have reportedly been questioned in Mysuru for the last three days.

What happened? A total of six accused – Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam and Anmol Shinde, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat – have been arrested by the police.

The accused have told police that their objective to breach security in the Parliament on 13 December, was to draw attention to the Manipur unrest, unemployment, and farmers' issues.