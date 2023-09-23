Parliament: Narendra Modi's Special Session is a Winner With Ifs and Buts

If Narendra Modi was a Millennial or a Gen X-er, this year's September may well be called his amazing birthday month.

The prime minister of the world's largest democracy, who turned 73 on 17 September with the inauguration of a special legislative session that slid into a new parliament building, is a meticulous and articulate event planner.

Everything that we have seen this month so far shows that he has worked out things with a sense of precision with an eye on the general elections only a few months away.

Or maybe, there is a force up there that plans everything out for him.