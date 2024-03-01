Pankaj Udhas: The King of Mass Ghazal

Those lines by 1973-born Bihar poet Imran Rakim offer a telling insight: Every time something creative touches a new high, there is always some mournful note from a purist who thinks things should be the way things used to be.

But the ghazal is today alive, kicking and is an art form for the masses precisely because some rules have been broken and new frontiers conquered. You could always argue who made it popular, but there is little doubt that one person who significantly widened its reach could be Pankaj Udhas, who died earlier this week after a prolonged illness at the age of 72.

To understand his importance, one must step back and see the ghazal's origins and evolution. Though it has its roots in seventh century Arabic poetry, it took another 500 years for the ghazal to break free and find its own rhythm in the Indian subcontinent, thanks to mystic Sufis. As an orthodox form, the ghazal has at least five couplets, with a strict set of rules for metre and rhyme. But in its heterodox variations, it reached new highs, or, as the purist would say, plumbed new lows.