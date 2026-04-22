From Pahalgam Attack to Today: Where Does India Stand Globally?

I arrived in Srinagar from another part of Jammu & Kashmir on 22 April last year. I had just settled cozily with a heater at the centre of the city when editors began to call from Delhi, asking for articles on what was happening at Pahalgam. Poring over whatever news was available, I wrote two articles while the bloodbath was still on.

Social media was bristling with calls for a retaliatory attack against Pakistan. Going against the popular grain, I wrote immediately that that was not a good idea. I gave reasons why the US and Russia had both quietly, but strongly, backed India (specifically, Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in 2019, resulting in Pakistan swiftly returning Wing Commander Abhinandan the day after he was brought down there.

However, that geopolitical tide had turned, I argued. No big power would now back India.

Those in charge of strategic decisions nevertheless went ahead with what they called Operation Sindoor a couple of weeks later. Both sides claimed victory—Pakistan vociferously.